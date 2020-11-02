Police arrest man who followed elderly woman while she shopped and stole her car

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing and injuring an elderly woman in West Ashley has been apprehended by law enforcement.

Charleston police officers responded to the Marshals on Ashley Crossing Drive the evening of October 29th, where they said a 69-year-old woman was the victim of a strong-armed robbery.

Police say survellience video showed the suspect following the victim throughout the store while she shopped.

Later, the victim was in the checkout line when the suspect got behind her. Police say he reached into her pocket, and after a brief struggle, the suspect was able to steal the key fob to her Toyota.

Officials say the woman suffered minor injuries to her left arm and was treated at the scene by Charleston County EMS.

Authorities say the suspect, 32-year-old James Michael Geddings, stole her vehicle from the parking lot.

Police in North Charleston located the vehicle on the following day and arrested Geddings. He is charged with strong-armed robbery, assault and battery 1st degree, and grand larceny.

Geddings was held at the Al Cannon Detention Center where he was given a $250,000 bond.