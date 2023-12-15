NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police have arrested a man following a shooting at a Circle K on 2957 West Montague Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

NCPD detectives detained 62-year-old Timothy Crosby as a suspect in the shooting and charged him with assault and battery in the first degree. The shooting did not result in any injuries.

Detectives say they believe two individuals were arguing, and that is what led to a gun being fired.

Crosby is currently held at the Charleston County jail.