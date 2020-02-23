Police arrest suspect after crashing stolen car in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested after stealing a vehicle and fleeing from officers in North Charleston.

Authorities say a victim observed their car being stolen in the area of the Tanger Outlet and quickly called the police.

The victim would follow the vehicle until officers found it and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the stolen vehicle would flee from the officers and enter I-526 Eastbound towards Mt. Pleasant.

Near Highway 17, the vehicle would get involved in a collision with another vehicle and later collide with the median on Highway 17 North.

The vehicle would become disabled and the driver fled the vehicle on foot.

After a short food pursuit, the driver was arrested.