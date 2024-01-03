NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex.

Carlos Ladrell Bennett was identified as allegedly being involved in the Dec. 28 shooting on Fairwinds Drive, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Bennett was found in Hinesville, Georgia and detained. He was brought back to North Charleston on Wednesday and is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of murder.

Authorities arrived at the scene, which is near the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments, and found the victim, 18-year-old Jacari Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.