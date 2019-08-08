Police arrest suspect with pillowcase in hand after Mt. Pleasant burglary

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On August 3rd, at approximately 2:46 p.m., officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Spotted Owl Drive in reference to a burglary.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department Facebook page, officers met with the complainant who advised that a white male carrying a pillowcase ran from the area. Authorities were advised that he was heading towards McDonald’s in Oakland Market. The suspect was observed by officers walking towards Kohls so they approached him.

As officers were speaking with the suspect, he ran across the parking lot but was caught behind Wells Fargo Bank.

Christopher Austin Harris was arrested for Burglary in the First Degree and housed at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.