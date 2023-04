SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Summerville Police say there is no threat to the public following a large police presence at a Summerville apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

According to Summerville Police, the Bryant Apartment complex was evacuated Sunday afternoon following reports of a possible home invasion.

Police believe the 911 call was a false alarm.

Officials say there is no threat to the public and the scene “appears to be safe.”