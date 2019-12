WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A West Ashley business suffered some damage on Wednesday after a car crashed into the front window.

First responders were dispatched to Le’Salon on Sam Rittenburg Blvd. just after 12:00 p.m.

Officials say a car drove into the front window are of the business.

There is no word on how it happened or if the driver suffered any injuries.

The business has since boarded up the front window and was able to remain open.