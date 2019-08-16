Police chase alleged carjacker nearly 15 miles through North Charleston, Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A chase through North Charleston from the Tanger Outlets area ended in the front yard of College Park man.



According to the report from the North Charleston Police Department, officers on Thursday responded to a report of a carjacking.

The victim claimed a man known as “White Mike” stopped him in the parking lot of Golden Corral; hit him in the face; and stole his white Ford F250.

According to the police report, police tracked the truck to the Exxon gas station on Ashley Phosphate Road and a pursuit ensued down Northwoods Blvd. to Rivers Avenue and then to Highway 78.

The suspect eventually bailed from the car on College Park Road and took off running.

Police used K-9s and tracked him to a home where he was hiding off College Park Road.

Harley Jeffery Douglas

Harley Jeffrey Douglas, 33, was arrested and charged with carjacking with great bodily harm and failure to stop for blue lights.

The Charleston County Detention shows his bond totals $210,000.



