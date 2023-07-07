MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 90 citations were issued Thursday during a traffic enforcement operation on the Ravenel Bridge.

Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston Police Department worked together during the morning and afternoon as they monitored speed and other traffic-related violations.

Sgt. Ashley Croy with Mount Pleasant PD said 60 citations were issued between 9:10 a.m. and 11:10 a.m., with the highest speed reaching 90 miles per hour.

Another 29 citations were issued between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., with the highest speed clocked at 87 miles per hour.

See a breakdown of citations below:

Speeding – 71

Seatbelt – 14

No registration – 1

No Drivers license – 1

Driving under suspension – 1

No Insurance – 1