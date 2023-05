MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department on Wednesday is conducting what they called an “active investigation” near Wando Crossing.

Sgt. Ashley Croy with the Mount Pleasant Police Department provided few details about the investigation but noted that there was no threat to the public.

Officers are currently responding.

News 2 crew at the scene saw investigators near a covered vehicle in the shopping center.

Keep checking counton2.com for updates.