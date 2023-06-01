MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers in Mount Pleasant will conduct multiple traffic checkpoints this weekend in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department will set up checkpoints throughout town on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3.

Locations and times for June 2 checkpoints:

Rifle Range Road at Bowman Road (10:00 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.)

Isle of Palms Connector between Hungryneck and Rifle Range Road (11:00 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.)

Coleman Boulevard at Pelzer Drive (12:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m.)

Ben Sawyer Boulevard at Warrick Lane (1:00 a.m. – 1:45 a.m.)

Locations and times for June 3 checkpoints:

Wingo Way near The Tides (10:00 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.)

Long Point Road near Whipple Road (11:00 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.)

Mathis Ferry Road and Anna Knapp Boulevard (12:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m.)

Rifle Range Road and Frankie Drive (1:00 a.m. – 1:45 a.m.)

According to authorities, the checkpoints are part of an ongoing effort to “reduce traffic violations and collisions” in the Town of Mount Pleasant.

Editor’s Note: We often receive comments from people asking why we publicize traffic checkpoints, and the answer is straightforward. Law enforcement agencies are required by law to announce checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce offenders, authorities hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there. Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.