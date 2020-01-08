Police cracking down on drugs in Eastside neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – During the past week, the Charleston Police Department has arrested fifteen suspects during an on-going drug investigation in downtown Charleston’s Eastside neighborhood. The investigation is on-going and the department expects to make several more arrests.

David Frederick owns a home on America Street and said that when he and his wife moved in, they saw a heroin deal go down right in front of their house. Since then, they have had frequent communication with the police to help clean up the neighborhood.



“The police originally, they used to call us pioneers when we first moved in because it was much worse back then, and I have seen this neighborhood go from really, really bad to where you can actually go out at night, and walk and feel safe.

Charleston Chief of Police Luther Reynolds shared more about the investigation.

“We’re working closely with the entire Eastside community. We’re not only making arrests of drug dealers, which is extremely important, that’s part of this effort. We know that drugs, that drug dealing is not a victim-less crime, it is a big part of why there is violence on the Eastside, why we have shootings, why we’ve had homicides earlier this year.”

Chief Reynolds also said that if you are interested in helping police with their efforts to get engaged with the community, whether that be through your faith, volunteering for a youth mentoring program, or even helping out with various beautification projects that the city is undertaking.

