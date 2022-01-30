Police detain three juveniles who entered James Island Middle School, discharged fire extinguishers

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Three juveniles were detained Sunday after entering and setting off fire extinguishers at a Lowcountry middle school.

Officials said units from both the Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to James Island Middle School to investigate a burglar alarm Sunday evening.

“Three juveniles were detained inside of the building and are in custody,” police said.

Officials said there was no fire but smoke was present from the juveniles discharging several fire extinguishers. 

