Police: Former employee charged with firing shots at King Street restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A former employee has been charged with fire shots into a restaurant on King Street over the weekend.

A spokesman with the Charleston Police Department said the former employee, John Carmichael Godfrey II, 24, surrendered to police on Tuesday for the shooting that occurred outside CO Noodle restaurant on Sunday.

Police responded to the restaurant just before 11:30 a.m. Once at the scene, an officer said they were flagged down by numerous citizens who stated a subject in a vehicle fired multiple shots at the restaurant’s front glass and then sped away.

Photos revealed at least three large bullet holes in the shattered window.

There were several employees inside of the restaurant during the incident. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Godfrey is charged with six counts of first-degree assault and battery first degree. He is expected to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.