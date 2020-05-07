Police hear several gunshots off Ashley Phosphate Road, victim shows up at hospital with wounds

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the Pepperhill area of North Charleston.

Officers were on Ashley Phosphate Road near Brandywine when they heard several gun shots just after 10:00 p.m.

While investigating, officers were notified that a resident on Glenhaven Shores Drive found three bullet holes on the right side of his residence. No damage to other property or victims were found at the time.

Officers were later told a victim who suffered gunshot wounds was being treated at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.

According to an incident report, officers with the Charleston Police Department spoke with the victim who stated he was shot somewhere on Ashley Phosphate near the bowling alley, but did not provide any further details about the incident.

The mother of the victim told officers she was woken up by what appeared to be commotion and gunshots from outside her home.

She stated that when she went downstairs, she saw her son walk to the couch and sit down – that is when she said she noticed he was bleeding.

The woman told police her son was in the backyard with some friends, where they normally hang out, but that is all she knew.

While investigating the area, officers located seven shell casings in the backyard of the residence. Two of the shell casings were .380 and five were .40 caliber.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the North Charleston Police Department.