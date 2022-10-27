SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department identified a man accused in a deadly Wednesday night shooting at a hotel off Holiday Drive.

Michael Profit was arrested on a charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to the Hampton Inn shortly after 9:00 p.m. where they located a victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the business.

A witness told police that he observed the incident and provided investigators with a suspect description. The witness said he attempted to chase after the suspect into the front parking lot of the Sleep Inn.

A K-9 officer located the suspect at a business in nearby Azalea Square, along with items he discarded including a firearm, ammunition, and clothing.

Profit is currently being housed at the Berkeley County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.