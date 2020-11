WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are working to identify a burglary suspect.

Officials with the Walterboro Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a burglary.

While the department did not provide details about the crime, they shared photos of a man who was captured on security cameras wearing a large coat, beanie, and facial hair.

If you recognize this individual, you are asked to contact Detective Johnson at 843-782-1047.