Police: Victim hospitalized following shooting incident in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block Forbes Avenue.

When officers arrived, the complainant told police his son had been shot and was inside the residence, according to the incident report. The victim was located and transported to MUSC for treatment.

During the investigation, another victim approached officers and said his house was shot, but he did not suffer any injuries.

A suspect has not yet been named.

Anyone with information about this incident call 843 743 7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective.