NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in a North Charleston home Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a welfare check at a home in the Whipper Barony neighborhood Tuesday afternoon where they located the body of a 69-year-old man and a woman.

According to a report from North Charleston PD, the person who called for a check on the home told investigators that they typically speak with the victim daily but had not heard from them since April 7.

A neighbor also said it was unusual not to see the male victim outside “working on something,” the report said. The neighbor told investigators that the man had recently been seen with a female. Someone he apparently had been spending a lot of time with, according to the neighbor.

Officers said a backdoor was “unsecured,” and after entering the home, they found the man laying on the floor in the dining room. Another person, who was not identified, was found dead in a bedroom with a firearm near their body.

Both died at the scene.

An investigation is underway. No other details were provided.