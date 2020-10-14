Police investigating after body found in West Ashley retention pond

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon in West Ashley.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the body was located by a citizen in a retention pond off Henry Tecklenburg Drive.

The Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Coroner are on-scene.

Henry Tecklenburg Dr. between Savage Road and St. Francis Hospital is closed to motorists. You should find an alternate route until further notice.

