Police investigating after bullet flies through family’s apartment off Greenridge Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are investigating a shooting that damaged a family’s apartment Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex off Greenridge Road just before 10:30 p.m.

According to an incident report, investigators spoke with the victim who stated she was in the bathtub when she heard one shot and saw the bullet hole in the bathroom wall.

She told police that she immediately went to check on her three juvenile children who told her that there were four shots fired. The victim’s window and television were also damaged because of the shooting.

Investigators say they observed an entry hole in the window above the victim’s bed. The bullet appeared to go through the TV, through the bedroom wall and into the bathroom wall and out the other side.

Officers canvassed the area but where not able to find any suspects or evidence. However, their initial investigation revealed the bullet may have comes from a nearby apartment complex on Palmetto Grove or St. Ives Street.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department.