Police investigating after man found dead near Home Depot on Northwoods Boulevard

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead near a Home Depot in North Charleston.

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the home improvement store on Northwoods Boulevard just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a man sleeping.

At the scene, one of the store’s managers and another employee told the officer they attempted to wake the man up but had no response.

A report states the officer noticed a pipe, which is commonly used for drugs, located near the man — the officer tried to take the man up but his body was cold.

The officer initially thought it was an overdose, but then discovered a “liquid substance” above the man’s head and realized he had suffered a single gunshot wound.

North Charleston PD is investigating the death as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

