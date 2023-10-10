CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Monday evening shooting at West Ashley Park that left one teenager injured.

According to CPD, officers responded to a shooting in the wooded area of West Ashley Park on Mary Ader Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Authorities said a 16-year-old was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“In the interest of public safety and to facilitate a thorough canvassing of the area for evidence, the decision was made to cancel the soccer games that were scheduled to take place in the park at the time of the incident,” Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Gibson said detectives determined the shooting was an isolated incident.

“The incident did not involve any individuals associated with the recreational activities taking place within the park and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” he said. “In light of this, CPD will increase officer presence and engage in foot patrols both during the day and evening, particularly when the park sees an influx of visitors.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty CPD Central Detective at 843-720-2422.