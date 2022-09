CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an alleged bank robbery on Folly Road.

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) said they were responding to a call regarding a bank robbery around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Pinnacle Financial Partners (329 Folly Road).

Police say they do not know if any weapons were involved. People are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.