NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened outside a home early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a home off Westview Street just after 1:00 a.m. for a report of an assault.

At the scene, law enforcement found two people lying at the end of the driveway. A juvenile, who initially called 9-1-1, was near the two individuals still on the phone, according to police.

An incident report noted that the male was lying face down with a handgun in his right hand. The female was on her back – neither had a pulse.

The juvenile told officers the woman was her mother, and that the male was the woman’s boyfriend. The juvenile said the two were in an altercation inside the home before going outside.

According to the report, the juvenile said she heard gunshots and that is when she walked outside and found them in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two individuals have not yet been identified.