MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the robbery and carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby Blvd. and Houston Northcutt Blvd.

Two suspects, both armed with a handgun and a rifle, took the victim’s vehicle and left the area towards Charleston, according to Inspector Don Calabrese.

According to a report, the victims told police they had just dropped their kids off when two men jumped out of a Jeep Grand Cherokee in front of Better Life Carolinas and pointed a rifle and pistol at them, demanding the keys. After a back and forth exchange, one of the suspects left in the victim’s vehicle while the other left in the Jeep.

Both suspects were described as Black males wearing hoodies, bandanas, and jeans. The police report states both appeared to be between 18-25 with an average build of 5’5″ and 5’10”.

No one was injured during the incident. The victim’s vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Detective Ivey with the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 843-884-4176.