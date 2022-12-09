CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Friday evening bank robbery in West Ashley.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to United Bank off Orleans Road shortly after 5:30 p.m.

According to Charleston PD, received a report of an individual entering the bank and passing a note to an employee demanding money.

“The suspect ran away before the units arrived with an undisclosed amount of money,” officials said.

There was no weapon used, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information should contact police.