CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department released additional information about a deadly Wednesday crash involving a pedestrian on I-26.

The crash happened just after 7:20 p.m. on I-26 eastbound near the 221-mile marker, according to CPD.

“A Toyota Highlander was traveling eastbound on Interstate 26 approaching the Meeting Street exit when it struck a pedestrian on the highway.”

When emergency crews arrived they found a male pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Toyota showed no signs of impairment.

The crash prompted the interstate to be shut down around 8 p.m. while crews worked the scene. The roadway reopened at 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

No charges have been announced and the crash is being investigated.

The name of the deceased victim is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office when appropriate.