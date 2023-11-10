CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a downtown gas station.

Officers responded to the Circle K on Meeting Street just after 5:00 a.m. following reports of gunshots being heard in the area.

A male victim was found dead at the scene.

Detectives are on scene gathering evidence and information Friday morning, according to a Charleston PD spokesman.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office when appropriate.