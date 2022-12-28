NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a motel in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Stayover Lodge off McMillian Avenue shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a report, an employee at the motel told responding officers the gunshot victim was inside a room at the motel. That person was found unresponsive and died at the scene.

No one has been arrested in this case. The investigation is ongoing.