Police investigating after gunshot victim found inside Piggly Wiggly off Otranto Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Friday night shooting in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting just before 8:10 p.m. and located a victim dead inside Piggly Wiggly off Otranto Road.

Several witnesses provided a description of the suspect.

Officers responded to an address on Adeline Street shortly after “regarding information on a possible suspect,” according to officials.

A person was detained and his involvement is being investigated.

No other details were provided. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES