NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one person dead.

According to NCPD, officers responded to a disturbance in the 5700 block of Waldheim Street around 1:45 a.m. and found a deceased man with an apparent gunshot wound inside a home.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

