NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to reports of “shots heard” at the Cypress River Apartments shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to a police report.

Police located a victim inside a blue Chrysler 300 and a spent shell casing nearby. That person died at the scene.

The report also stated that a vehicle was observed leaving the scene at a “high rate of speed.”

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.