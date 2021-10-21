NCPD investigating homicide outside North Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a person dead outside a North Charleston motel.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to what they said was a “shots fired call” at the Economy Inn on Rivers Avenue around 1:00 a.m. on October 20th.

An unresponsive man was located in the parking lot when officers arrived. Investigators said they were the “victim of an apparent shooting.”

The man was pronounced dead at the location.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

