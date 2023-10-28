NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday night.

A male victim was struck at the intersection of Remount Road and Corner Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

According to NCPD, the driver did not stop and police are currently looking for who was driving the vehicle.

Officials say the victim died this morning at a local hospital and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office is assisting with this investigation.

North Charleston PD asks if anyone has any information to contact them at 843-607-2076.

This story is still developing. Count on 2 for more updates.