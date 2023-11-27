MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is investigating a Saturday evening shooting that left one person dead.

According to MPPD, officers responded to a home in the Brently Road area around 9:45 p.m. in reference to a reported shooting.

Authorities said one person was found in the yard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the upper left arm.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim — later identified as 39-year-old Jason Bailem — before he was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries, an MPPD report states.

Witnesses identified the shooter and reportedly told police that the gun was secured in a nearby vehicle.

No arrests have been made, but authorities said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.