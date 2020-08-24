Police investigating fatal shooting on Verde Avenue in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following an early morning shooting in North Charleston.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Verde Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

A male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived. The victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment, but he later died from injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Authorities say there is no suspect or further information right now. The shooting is under investigation.

