MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) conducted a traffic stop on Hungry Neck Blvd and Venning Rd. Friday night, which turned into a foot pursuit between officers and the suspect.

While in pursuit on foot, an officer with the MPPD was hit by a vehicle.

The extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown at this time. The officer was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Police apprehended the suspect who ran, and there is no threat to the public, said the department.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story.