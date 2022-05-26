NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a mattress shop in North Charleston on Thursday morning.

Several investigators with the North Charleston Police Department were seen near Mattress Deals off Rivers Avenue.

A spokesman for NCPD, Harve Jacobs, told News 2 they received a call about a medical emergency at the store shortly after 10:00 a.m.

He said the man was deceased when they arrived. They are investigating the incident as a possible shooting and homicide.

There are no suspects at this time.

An investigation is underway. Details remain limited. Count on 2 for updates.