NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a mattress shop in North Charleston on Thursday morning.
Several investigators with the North Charleston Police Department were seen near Mattress Deals off Rivers Avenue.
A spokesman for NCPD, Harve Jacobs, told News 2 they received a call about a medical emergency at the store shortly after 10:00 a.m.
He said the man was deceased when they arrived. They are investigating the incident as a possible shooting and homicide.
There are no suspects at this time.
An investigation is underway. Details remain limited. Count on 2 for updates.
Get news alerts delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to News 2 e-alerts now!