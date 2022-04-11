CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an assault that happened last month at Recovery Room in downtown Charleston.

Police are requesting help from the public in identifying two people involved in an assault during the early morning hours of March 12.

Although police did not provide many details about the assault, they said the victim suffered minor injuries.

Photos provided by Charleston PD

The male is described as a bald, heavyset white male with full sleeve tattoos on both arms. He also has a large tattoo on the back of his neck with writing that goes around the side of his neck.

The woman, according to police, is described as a thin white female with short brown hair. They said she has several birds tattooed on the outer portion of her right thigh and left calf.

Anyone with information about the assault or either individual is asked to contact Charleston Police at 843-720-3913 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.