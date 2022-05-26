NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that happened in North Charleston early Thursday morning.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the area of East Bluegrass Drive just before 3:00 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about shots fired.

At the scene, police said they found two vehicles that had several gunshot holes. “The damage to the vehicles indicated various angles of fire,” police said in a report.

Several bullet casings were found in the roadway.

Meanwhile, damage to a residence along Hearthside Drive was also reported. A victim told police she was asleep in her bed when she heard gunfire around 3:00 a.m.

The victim told police that she found several bullet holes in the walls of her home and the door.

“Officers recovered multiple projectiles inside the residence,” the report stated.

Police believe the incidents may be related. Both are being investigated.

No arrests have been made.