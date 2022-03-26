JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened outside a James Island school.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said two children were playing basketball outside Murray-LaSaine Montessori School around 11:00 a.m. Saturday when an adult male jumped the fence, ran in and attempted to grab one of them by the arm.

Officials said the children ran away and were unharmed.

“They described the adult as a heavy set white male,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, a spokesperson for CPD.

An investigation is underway. A full description of the individual was not made available.