CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating reports of “shots fired” in a parking lot near the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department and MUSC Public Safety responded to what officials tell News 2 appeared to be an isolated incident within the McClennan Banks Parking Garage / K Lot behind Ashley River Tower.

“Law enforcement are working with witnesses, pulling surveillance video, and are in process of issuing a BOLO with a physical description of a possible suspect,” said Heather Woolwine, director of public affairs and media relations for MUSC.

The hospital later said it appeared the incident happened on the first floor of the garage. Public Safety is investigating.

No injuries or deaths were reported. There is no threat to the MUSC campus.

“Hospital security asked people not to leave as a precaution in (children’s hospital). They are free to move about now,” officials said.

Woolwine said people can leave their vehicles in the garage as needed; however, cars cannot leave the crime scene area until the scene has been processed.