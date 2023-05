NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Rivers Avenue and McMillan Avenue shortly before 2:00 p.m.

NCPD said that one male victim was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were provided.

