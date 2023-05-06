NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after a woman died from an apparent gunshot wound at a gas station early Saturday morning in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “woman laying on the ground” at a gas station on Dorchester Road shortly after 1:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, NCPD located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

NCFD firefighters and EMS paramedics performed life-saving measures, however, the victim died at the scene.

NCPD arrested two suspects late Saturday morning in connection to the deadly shooting.

D’Andre Floyd (29) was arrested in North Charleston on the charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Jessika Seals (27) was arrested for murder in downtown Charleston.

Both are being held in the Charleston County Jail.

NCPD detectives and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.