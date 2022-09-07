CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a serious crash that happened late Tuesday night on Ashley River Road involving a car and bicycle.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle while traveling southbound on Ashley River Road around 10:00 p.m., causing life-threatening injuries to the cyclist.

The driver of the vehicle was not impaired and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The roadway was closed for a few hours while investigators collected evidence and processed the scene, It reopened just before 2:00 a.m.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.