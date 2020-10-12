Police investigating shooting in Charleston that left one man hospitalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on America St. Sunday evening at 7:43 p.m.

According to officials, dispatch received the call at 7:43 p.m. and when they arrived to the 200 block of America St. the victim had already been transported to MUSC by a civilian.

The male victim reportedly has non-life threatening injury to one of his legs.

Investigators are gathering information to help determine a motive for the shooting and identity of the suspect(s). They report that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective.