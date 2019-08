Charleston, SC – Investigators are on scene of a shooting in the parking lot of 144 Bee Street, the Bee Street Garage at the corner of Courteney Drive.

Medics transported a man to MUSC.

Dispatch received the initial call at 4:42 a.m, according to the Charleston Police Department spokesman.

Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.