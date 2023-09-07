CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after officers reportedly heard gunshots while patrolling in downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, officers heard gunshots in the area of Jackson Street and Nassau Street shortly after 11:45 a.m. Thursday and saw two male individuals run from the area in separate directions.

Police searched for the men but were unable to locate them, authorities said.

Several nearby schools were placed on a brief lockdown while police investigated, which have since been lifted.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

