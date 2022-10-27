MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a social media post allegedly made by a student at Lucy Beckham High School. School leaders said there was no threat directed at the campus.

The school’s principal, Anna Dassing, sent out a message to families Thursday morning saying she was alerted to posts on social media that included a student holding a gun. “At no time were any threats against the school uncovered, either in social media posts or through interviews with multiple individuals,” said Dassing.

Dassing said the posts were made earlier in the month and again Wednesday night.

“We were alerted to this last night. The Mount Pleasant Police Department immediately launched an investigation on Wednesday night after being notified,” Dassing noted.

The school’s principal went on to say that authorities have interviewed multiple individuals and are working with our school and district security team to maintain a safe and secure campus.

Inspector Don Calabrese with Mount Pleasant PD said the posts did not occur at the school and are working to determine the circumstances of the posts. “We are asking anyone who might have additional information to please reach out to the department and report any suspicious activity,” he said.

Mount Pleasant officers will maintain an extra presence at the school on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Charleston County School District told News 2 that there is no operational changes at the school Thursday. Dassing said the school will follow its normal schedule.